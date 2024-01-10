Matt Riddle Throws Out Challenge To 'William Goldberg' For AEW Match

Former WWE star Matt Riddle rubbed a few legends the wrong way in the past, but is interested in facing off against one Hall of Famer that has confronted him: Goldberg.

Riddle, on his appearance on "Signed By Superstars," was asked by a fan if there's a chance that he could work with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in 2024. The former United States Champion revealed that he would love to work with Goldberg, and believes it'll be good for his career.

"You know, I don't want to give too much, but I personally would love to work with William Goldberg, it would be a great match," said the former WWE star. "I think I could get something out of him that people haven't seen in years, and I think it'll be great for business. I know it'll be really good for me, but at the end of the day, if he wants to do it, he'll do it, if he needs to do it, he'll do it."

The former WWE star stated that a match with the Hall of Famer could happen in AEW, TNA, or NJPW, but feels that AEW is the likely place it could happen.

"There's a couple of places we could do that. I would imagine, maybe at AEW, maybe at TNA, Maybe at New Japan. If it's going to happen, it'll probably be in AEW," said Riddle.

Goldberg had previously addressed his issues with Riddle, stating that he would love to land a shot on the former MMA fighter. The real-life feud stemmed from comments Riddle made about Goldberg, where he criticized the former WCW Champion's moveset, which resulted in Goldberg and Riddle having a verbal altercation behind the scenes. With both stars no longer associated with WWE, and Goldberg still seeking one final match before he rides into the sunset, a potential match between the two could happen in the near future.