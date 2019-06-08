Yesterday, Matt Riddle continued to throw jabs at Goldberg about his performance at WWE Super ShowDown. The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event of the show.

First, Riddle made fun of Goldberg bleeding slightly on the forehead before the match got started, Goldberg typically headbutts a door or locker before making his way out to ring. He then mocked Goldberg attempt a kneebar during the match, which you can see below.

Goldberg noted after the event he had knocked himself out during the match, leading to a number of rough looking spots throughout the bout.

It should also be noted, earlier in the week Riddle showed fans that Goldberg had blocked him on social media, most likely for previous comments Riddle made in 2017 about Goldberg not knowing how to wrestle.

Today, Riddle commented about why he goes after "certain people" in pro wrestling, while also praising The Undertaker.

"I love Pro Wrestling so much and that's why I get mad at certain people because they're unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I've worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning! P.S. Undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend."

