Karrion Kross Almost Joined Bare Knuckle FC After First WWE Release, Wouldn't Go Back

Karrion Kross is one of the several WWE talents with a background in martial arts. And three years ago, following his release from the company, Kross had some talks about returning to combat sports.

Kross speaks with Ariel Helwani on his self-titled "Ariel Helwani Show" on how close he came to fighting for Bare Knuckle Fighting Chairmanship (BKFC).

"It was real, real close. I was there in the audience, I would see him [Dave Feldman, Owner of BKFC] all the time. I was at the shows almost every single time he was there, I saw him all the time. We got to know each other, turns out he knows my father as well. He kept asking me, when are you gonna fight for me. And I was like, oh my God, do I wanna invite this energy back into my life, and at the time, I was like, yes I did. So, we were talking about putting something together, and then, coincidentally enough, Hunter [Triple H] called me and my wife within that two week period, and we were back."

The current status of Karrion Kross is a bit of a mystery. He recently posted an email address for bookers to contact him. However, he has yet to announce anything, and some fans believe this has the feel of a work, a la the Seth Rollins "injury," and that Kross will find his way back to WWE programming. Kross also came clean about his viral rant with Sam Roberts during the interview.

