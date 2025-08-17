Karrion Kross Comes Clean About Viral Rant After WWE WrestleMania 41

Following WrestleMania 41, Karrion Kross made headlines when he cut a fiery promo on "WrestleMania Recap" with Sam Roberts, where he aired his frustrations about his position within WWE, and the lack of opportunities he's received during his time on the main roster. Although the promo helped Kross earn more TV time, become a best-seller in merchandise, and be featured on several premium live events, he and Scarlett Bordeaux are now free agents after WWE chose not to renew their contracts on August 10. Following his departure, Kross released part two of his documentary "The Killer" on YouTube, where he shared his disappointment with his contract negotiations and provided new details about his iconic promo after WrestleMania 41.

"I'm f***ed. I've been f***ed. Things are weird. Things are not bad. Things are just very strange. I feel like the following day after WrestleMania and the Sam Roberts podcast ... I literally slipped into like another timeline, like another world. Once it was done, everybody was like, 'Holy s**t.' They're like, 'That was amazing.' I said, 'Thank you. Are we good?' And he goes, 'We are very good. That is nuts. That's the guy' ... I said before I left, guys, please make sure everybody knows this was a work. Let them know that I'm not actually mad. I love it here. I'm just doing my job. I have to create compelling things for the audience to believe."

Despite Kross not having his contract renewed, many fans and wrestling pundits continue to speculate that his exit from the company is part of a detailed work in order to further increase the audience's desire to watch him be pushed by the promotion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Karrion Kross" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.