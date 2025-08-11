Dave Meltzer Weighs In On Karrion Kross' Seeming WWE Departure

Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett, have been the talk of the wrestling world over the last several days, with the duo being moved to the Alumni section on WWE's website last night following their contracts reportedly expiring. There are still some doubting whether the departure is legitimate or part of an elaborate storyline, with Dave Meltzer sharing what he's heard on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"It's definitely being kept quiet. It's a weird one," Meltzer said. "The nature of the talk makes me think there's more to it. What's he saying, that they gave him an insulting offer? I mean, they gave him an offer and he didn't sign, as of this week. He may be a free agent."

Meltzer noted that Kross is currently doing a lot of press to promote a book he released earlier this week, but it's the book's publisher, ECW Press, who has been arranging Kross' obligations. Additionally, the people interviewing the WWE star have been instructed not to ask about his contract status.

"The belief in WWE is that he's gonna be back, but we'll see," Meltzer continued. "Are they working the boys on this, if he comes back? You could say yes, but it's also one of those things where — it's not like they're being fooled. It's not like guys are coming and going like, 'Oh, no, he's really gone.' I mean, no one is saying that. They're just like, 'We don't know, and whatever.'"

Kross last wrestled at WWE SummerSlam, where he lost clean to Sami Zayn to conclude their ongoing storyline. Even prior to that, there's been a great deal of confusion surrounding the contract status of Kross and Scarlett, with different reports offering conflicting information about their status.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.