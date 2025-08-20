WWE's Roman Reigns Has Heartwarming Reaction To Jimmy Uso & Naomi's Pregnancy News

This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Naomi officially announced that she and her real life husband Jimmy Uso are expecting their first child together, leading her to relinquish the Women's World Championship. Since the announcement, both WWE stars have received congratulatory messages online from their colleagues, fellow wrestlers and fans, including Uso's cousin Roman Reigns, who took to social media to share his reaction to the news.

In a video posted to Instagram, Reigns emotionally watched Naomi's pregnancy reveal backstage, while being thankful that the Anoa'i family continues to grow.

"Huge blessing for our family! Congratulations!!"

On the August 11 edition of "Raw," Naomi was initially scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY, but she was pulled from the match at the beginning of the show after not being "medically cleared" to compete. Now that the real reason behind Naomi's absence last week has been revealed, she also disclosed that she wrestled five matches while being pregnant, and only found out that she was having a baby when she was seven weeks along.

On top of being the father of five kids, Reigns is now the uncle of both Jimmy Uso's first child and Jey Uso's two sons. Earlier this summer, Reigns shut down rumors that he and his wife Galina Becker welcomed a sixth child together, stating on TikTok that five kids is enough for him. "Five and done. They were trying to say I'm trying to catch up to Jacob [Fatu]. Five and done. I've done my job. I've procreated."