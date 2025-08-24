The Request WCW Made That Nearly Destroyed A WWE Star's Career

Late WWE star Sid Eudy, known professionally as Sid Vicious, Sid Justice or Sycho Sid, had a memorable career that spanned across decades and promotions, with stints in WCW, the then-WWF, NWA, and more. His resume includes world title wins against the likes of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and Kevin Nash. Billed as 6-feet, 9-inches tall and over 300 pounds, Sid was a big dude to say the least. That kind of body type is great for elevation when delivering his powerbomb finisher but you won't find any highlight reels of him doing insane aerial moves; in his era, big men didn't often do those spots. Instead — and we caution against tracking it down and watching it — Sid's most notable highspot actually resulted in one of the most gruesome, cringe-inducing injury botches imaginable.

In 2001, during his third stint in WCW, Sid was set to face Jeff Jarrett, Road Warrior Animal, and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Scott Steiner in a Four Corners match at the one-off Sin pay-per-view. According to reports, then-WCW exec. John Laurinaitis thought Sid needed to expand his repertoire and wanted him to do an aerial move in the match. Sid, being massive in size, felt it was unnecessary but eventually relented. The unfortunate results of that contest are one more successful title defense for Steiner and Sid essentially breaking his leg into two pieces, fracturing both his tibia and fibula while attempting to hit Steiner with a Big Boot off the second turnbuckle.

The injury put Sid on the shelf for a few years, though he did last longer than WCW, which folded two months after his injury at Sin and was purchased by WWF. In 2012, after years of working the indies, Sid appeared on "WWE Raw" for the first time in nearly 15 years, defeating Heath Slater. As of this writing, Sid Vicious remains a surprising omission from the WWE Hall of Fame.