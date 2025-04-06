Wrestlers Who Caused Injuries That Nearly Ruined Careers

It's been well-documented over the years just how dangerous professional wrestling really is. For every person who tries to use the classic argument of "wrestling is fake," there is another person who has experienced just how real the business can be. After all, WWE doesn't play the "don't try this at home" video package on their TV shows for a laugh. They play it because they know how one mistake can change the course of someone's life forever.

Careers have been ended in an instant, lives have even been taken due to freak accidents, and considering that there is an entire documentary series called "Dark Side of the Ring" that has run for six seasons and shows no signs of slowing down, it's safe to say that professional wrestling is an industry that will chew people up and spit them out just as quickly.

However, there are some wrestlers, a few of which are still working today, who have came within millimeters of having their careers ended, but by the grace of whatever god they believe in, or simply by dumb luck, they have been able to come back from serious injuries and not only live to tell the tale, but continue to have successful careers afterwards.

That is what we are going to be talking about today. The wrestlers who have almost had their careers ended through major injuries, and in particular, the wrestlers who have caused said injuries. Whether it was by accident, or in some cases on purpose, these performers are amongst the most popular of their respected eras, but for as professional as they might be, even they are guilty of potentially taking someone's career away from them. Here are just some of the wrestlers who caused injuries that nearly ruined their careers.