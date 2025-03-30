Things You Thought Were Fake About Wrestling But Are Real

Professional wrestling fans around the world will know all too well what it's like talking about one of their favorite things with people who don't know much about it, primarily because one word will always pop up in conversation. That word is, of course, fake. "You do know that it's fake right?" "Isn't that just a bunch of fake fighting?" "Why do you watch that stuff? It's fake anyway!" The temptation to respond with something like, "You do know Luke Skywalker isn't a real Jedi right?" or "Walter White doesn't really exist," or "Why do you watch this TV show? It's not real either," is very real to some people, but to all of the people who think professional wrestling is entirely fake, this one is for you.

As much as the art and medium of professional wrestling is scripted in that everyone knows what's going to happen ahead of time, wrestling is a business filled with human beings who have very real emotions and very real feelings. It's also a business filled with human beings who are far from perfect, meaning that they will make mistakes from time to time, and when you're dealing with human beings, no matter how good the script might be, things can get very real, very quickly.

That is what we are here to talk about today, the elements of a business that in the eyes of a casual consumer are entirely fake, but in reality can be the most real and genuine form of storytelling in all of entertainment. If you ever thought you could be a professional wrestler because you thought it was just a bunch of fake fighting, maybe take a read of these nine things that you thought were fake about wrestling, but are extremely real.