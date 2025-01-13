Weird Rules Wrestlers Got Away With Breaking

In and out of the ring, wrestlers have to follow a lot of rules. During their matches, referees are there to enforce rules like rope breaks, no outside interference, and getting back into the ring by the count of 10 (or if you're in Japan, the count of 20). However, even the referees have to follow the rules and regulations of the business backstage.

The backstage culture of wrestling is a strange beast. It has vastly improved from the days when performers turned themselves into human pincushions to give themselves bigger muscles, but there are still some written and unwritten rules that everyone needs to follow. With that said, people sometimes get away with breaking these rules for various reasons. Whether it's star power, a receipt from some other incident that took place, or the person running the show shrugging their shoulders, a number of famous faces have gotten away with breaking some of wrestling's most famous laws.

That said, these rules wrestlers must follow aren't as simple as one may originally suspect. Vince McMahon was famous for creating obscure rules that were questionable, but because he was the boss, everyone went along with them. Things like not being allowed to say the word belt, not liking wrestlers to have grey hair, and not being allowed to sneeze as it shows a lack of self-control are just some of the weird rules he enforced. However, there are some weird and not-so-weird rules that performers got away with for different reasons. Keeping that in mind, let's take a look at them.