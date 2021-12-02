AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes left Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite taping from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA with several welts and cuts on his back.

Wednesday’s Dynamite was headlined by Rhodes defeating Andrade El Idolo in an Atlanta Street Fight. The finish to the match saw AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes make her return, dousing a table in lighter fluid, and setting it on fire. Cody then put Andrade through the flaming table with the super reverse DDT, and got the win.

Rhodes burnt himself in the finish of the match, as seen in the photos below. AEW posted images of Cody greeting brother Dustin Rhodes backstage after the match, and you can see the damage done to his back. One of the photos shows a trainer tending to Rhodes’ back.

There’s no word on how Andrade is doing after the match, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more on Andrade and Rhodes. Below are a few shots of the match and Cody backstage after the show:

Flaming Table Aftermath: The scarred and scorched back of #CodyRhodes after a BRUTAL Atlanta Street Fight against rival @AndradeElIdolo TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WmaZrGaOfQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 2, 2021

Things you can only say in the Pro Wrestling world… One of my coworkers reversed superplexed another coworker through a flaming table tonight at work. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hSbvuXZfKC — Alex Abrahantes (@ontheairalex) December 2, 2021