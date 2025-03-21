Backstage News On Weather Issues, Gruesome Jon Moxley Spot Coming Out Of AEW Dynamite

The March 19 episode of "AEW Dynamite" generated a lot of chatter over the past 48 hours for a variety of reasons. The main topics of discussion that have dominated social media in the days following "Dynamite" were Jon Moxley getting impaled on "Spike" during his AEW World Championship street fight with Cope, and the fact that he, and many other members of the AEW roster, had their travel schedules severely disrupted due to the blizzard that hit Omaha, Nebraska.

The sight of Moxley not only being Suplexed on to a nail-covered bat, but also being unable to detach it from his back was a moment that had everyone talking, particularly backstage in AEW. Fightful Select have reported that the reaction to the move and the grizzly aftermath was wild, and that many people couldn't believe that the two men actually went through with the spot after decades of similar moves being teased with similar weapons, all of which never ended up happening. Moxley not only finished the match, but took numerous back bumps on the open wound, but was said to be fine once he got backstage.

Moxley reportedly drove 11 hours to the show as he couldn't fly, one of many travel stories AEW encountered this past Wednesday as a number of people missed "Dynamite" and the episodes of "AEW Collision" taped afterwards. With that said, AEW President Tony Khan was very happy with how the show went, as were a lot of other members the AEW roster, who were all thankful to the fans who could make the event as they had to go through a lot to get to the arena. Fightful also noted that Swerve Strickland wasn't at the show due to his eardrum injury sustained at AEW Revolution, although it's unclear if he was able to make it even if he was booked due to the bad weather.