AEW Dynamite To Go Ahead Despite Blizzard In Omaha, Mercedes Mone Title Defense Added

Just when it was safe to put on some sunblock and go enjoy the spring, winter reared its ugly head and, in its best Lee Corso impression, screamed out "Not so fast my friend!" Over the last day, a blizzard has hit the American Midwest, where "AEW Dynamite" is set to take place tonight in Omaha, Nebraska, potentially putting the show in jeopardy.

Fortunately for those looking for a wrestling fix, the show will go on. Taking to X earlier this afternoon, the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha announced that "Dynamite" was set to go forth as planned. And it will go forth with a new match added to the card, as AEW owner Tony Khan announced that Mercedes Mone would defend the TBS Championship against former Ring of Honor Women's TV Champion Billie Starkz.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision event at Liberty First Credit Union will proceed as scheduled. 📅 March 19

🕒 Event: 6:30PM

🚪Doors: 5:30PM

📍Liberty First Credit Union Arena pic.twitter.com/oQWGG555Xs — Liberty First Credit Union Arena (@RalstonArena) March 19, 2025

TONIGHT, Wed 3/19

8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TBS Title Match@MercedesVarnado vs @BillieStarkz Tonight, the blizzard can't stop this fight!

The CEO is in Omaha, and she will defend the TBS Title vs former ROH World TV Champion Billie Starkz

TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/ZNKWC7wm88 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 19, 2025

Despite it's late announcement, Starkz vs. Mone seemed to be in the cards all along, as a segment between the two last week indicated that they were set to wrestle in Omaha, either on "Dynamite" or "Collision." Starkz and Mone had crossed paths a few times leading up to Mone's match at AEW Revolution against Momo Watanabe, and some speculated it could be leading to Mone facing Starkz' on again, off again mentor, ROH Women's Champion Athena.

Mone vs. Starkz joins three other matches for "Dynamite," including Jon Moxley vs. Cope in a Street Fight for the AEW World Title, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, and Mark Davis vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Ricochet or the right to face Kenny Omega for the International Title at AEW Dynasty. Whether or not those matches will go on or be changed due to the weather remains to be seen.