Mercedes Mone Promises AEW Revolution Title Match 'Will Be Nothing Short Of Legendary'

For the second time, Mercedes Mone will step into the ring with Momo Watanabe, this time for the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution. In assessing their upcoming battle in the "Mone Mag" newsletter, Mone noted that Revolution wasn't just another event for her, but a prime opportunity to create the highlight of the night.

"Momo is a fierce competitor and undoubtedly one of the best wrestlers in Japan, but I'm here to claim my title as the best in the world. It will be nothing short of legendary when we face off in that ring," Mone wrote. "We both have a striking style, featuring powerful knee strikes and jaw-dropping Meteora moves. I can't wait to see how our counters unfold—it will be a match for the ages, and I truly believe we'll steal the show!"

Previously, Watanabe challenged Mone for the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship at NJPW Capital Collision in 2024, with "The CEO" emerging victorious. Still, Watanabe managed to ignite a spark in Mone, one that came as a reminder of Mone's passion for professional wrestling, especially Joshi.

Heading into Revolution, Mone is undefeated in AEW competition, with her latest win coming against Harley Cameron at Grand Slam Australia on February 15. Meanwhile, Watanabe made her singles AEW debut on "AEW Collision," and in doing so, defeated fellow veteran Serena Deeb. The former Wonder of STARDOM Champion earned this TBS Championship opportunity by besting ROH's Athena, CMLL's Persephone, and AEW's Willow Nightingale in an International Women's Cup at Wrestle Dynasty.