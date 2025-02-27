AEW's Mercedes Mone Pleads With Stardom's Momo Watanabe To Return TBS Title

While not officially confirmed by the company at the time of writing, it seems as if Mercedes Mone is on a collision course with STARDOM's Momo Watanabe as the two women look set to face off for Mone's AEW TBS Championship at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9. However, Mone is not currently in possession of her TBS Championship belt as she ran away from Watanabe during a backstage segment on the February 26 edition of "AEW Dynamite," leaving her belt behind in the process. Watanabe posed with it alongside ROH star Billie Starkz, and Mone has now taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to beg Watanabe to give her belt back.

Please give me back my beautiful TBS championship @stardom_momo 😭😭😭🤬🤬😡🙏🏾🙏🏾 #AEWDynamite — Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) February 27, 2025

Watanabe earned her shot at Mone and the TBS Championship by winning the International Women's Cup at the Wrestle Dynasty event on January 5, where she defeated AEW's Willow Nightingale, CMLL's Persephone, and current ROH Women's World Champion Athena to earn a shot at any title she wanted from AEW, ROH, NJPW, STARDOM, or CMLL. She made her intentions known during the Grand Slam Australia event on February 15 by sitting ringside to watch Mone retain her TBS Championship over Harley Cameron, with Watanabe looking to avenge her own loss to Mone from NJPW's Capital Collision event in August 2024.

A win for Mone over Watanabe on March 9 would take her to 15 successful title defenses since dethroning Willow Nightingale at the 2024 Double or Nothing pay-per-view, with "The CEO" still needing another ten title victories to equal Jade Cargill's record of 25 defenses during her 508 days reign between 2022 and 2023. However, she will have broken one record by the time she reaches Revolution as Mone will have become the longest reigning NJPW STRONG Women's Champion in history, surpassing Giulia's previous record of 249 days.