Backstage Update On Specific Injuries Suffered By AEW Talent Coming Out Of Revolution
Last weekend's AEW Revolution PPV featured several brutal matches, including the bloody AEW Women's Championship match between Toni Storm and Mariah May and the possibly even more brutal cage match between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay. During the post-show media scrum, AEW CEO Tony Khan admitted that many of the stars on the roster were "beat up" after their match, and a new Fightful Select report has provided a few details.
Fightful reports that three wrestlers involved in the cage match — Fletcher, Ospreay, and Mark Davis, who interfered on Fletcher's behalf — were on the injured list coming out of the event, claiming that "Fletcher was heavily scratched up. Mark Davis required staples" and that "Ospreay left with a limp but is okay." MJF was also mentioned, with Fightful describing the former world champion as " okay but very banged up" following his loss to "Hangman" Adam Page. Fightful also confirmed that Swerve Strickland suffered a busted eardrum in his match with Ricochet, which Strickland himself told reporters after the show. It's also been reported that neither Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe made it out of their TBS Championship match unscathed. No timeline or additional information has been provided regarding these performers as of writing, but Ospreay entered the 2025 men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," while Mone has been announced for a House of Glory match against former WWE star Indi Hartwell.