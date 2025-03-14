Injury Update On Multiple Wrestlers Following AEW Revolution

AEW's Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 has gone down as one of the most memorable shows in company history, with the majority of the AEW roster putting everything they had on the line to please the fans in Los Angeles, California. Because of this, a number of stars on the show left with bumps, bruises, and even significant injuries, and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave an update on who was on AEW's injured list and what was wrong with them.

Of all the matches on the Revolution card, the one that actually led to both competitors leaving in a much worse condition compared to when they entered was the bout for the AEW TBS Championship between Mercedes Mone and Momo Watanabe. During the show, it was heavily reported that Watanabe had sustained some sort of ankle injury during the closing stages, and she was seen being carried to the backstage area after the match was over. Meltzer confirmed that Watanabe left the Crypto.com Arena on crutches, but there is no word on how serious the injury is. As for Mone, Meltzer reported that she suffered a bruised larynx after one of Watanabe's kicks caught her directly in the throat, hence why Renee Paquette and Billie Starkz had to do most of the heavy lifting during their backstage segment with Mone on the March 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

The other main injury was that of Swerve Strickland, who during his match with Ricochet, reportedly broke his eardrum. He was still able to be part of the pay-per-view's closing angle with Jon Moxley, but he wasn't at the March 12 episode of "Dynamite," presumably because of his injury. However, the broken eardrum doesn't look like it will stop him from challenging for the AEW World Championship at Dynasty on April 6.