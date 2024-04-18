Wrestlers Who Had Incredibly Tragic Deaths

Gino Hernandez lived life in the fast line in and out of the ring. He routinely paraded his lavish lifestyle to World Class Championship Wrestling fans in the 1980s, where he became one of the company's top heels alongside Chris Adams as one half of The Dynamic Duo. He also partnered up with the likes of Jake Roberts and Bruiser Brody. He won various championships in WCCW, as well as Southwest Championship Wrestling with Tully Blanchard, who claimed interest in bringing Hernandez into The Four Horsemen thanks to his image.

Hernandez passed away at the age of 28 in February 1986. His body was found on the floor of his apartment bedroom a few days after he died, but an official date of death couldn't be determined. His passing has been the subject of much discussion over the years due to Hernandez's ties to the drug underworld, with some people claiming that his death was a "hit" due to the fact that coroners found eight times the usual fatal amount of cocaine in his system. This is the view of Baby Doll, who believes very bad people made an example of Hernandez.

The door to Hernandez's apartment was mysteriously unlocked when his body was discovered, something that was out of character for him, as he always deadbolted it shut, especially after he began experiencing paranoia. Whether it was an acute cocaine overdose or a murder, Hernandez's death is an example of how tragic one's life can be when you get involved with the wrong crowds and very bad habits.

