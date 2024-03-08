WWE Hall Of Fame Inductions That Caused Major Controversy

The Ultimate Warrior had previously been shunned so much by the WWE, that the company released a DVD titled "The Self-Destruction of The Ultimate Warrior." Fences were mended between Warrior and the company, however, and he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 by Linda McMahon. His induction following his previously tumultuous relationship with the company brought up reminders of all his bad behaviors in previous years. Warrior was notoriously difficult to work with in the 1980s and early 1990s, which led to the star being fired following SummerSlam 1991 after demanding a ton of money from Vince McMahon. He was fired two more times in his career, with the third coming in 1996 after he had missed a series of shows.

Perhaps the most notable instance of Warrior behaving badly that fans would recognize today, would be his homophobic comments. Warrior infamously spoke badly, and publicly, about the LGBTQ+ community, even going as far as ranting about gay intercourse causing the apocalypse. A VICE Sports report in October of 2017 resurfaced both racist and homophobic comments made by Warrior on a conservative blog he ran in the 2000s. He wrote posts insulting Hurricane Katrina victims, disrespected Martin Luther King Day, and even wrote a heartless post about fellow Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan after he was diagnosed with throat cancer.

Shockingly, just days after his induction, Warrior passed away. He collapsed while walking with his wife and was rushed to the hospital. His death was confirmed to have been caused by a massive heart attack. His legacy lives on through his wife, Dana Warrior, and through the Warrior Award presented by WWE at every Hall of Fame induction since it was created in 2015. The award is given to anyone in the wrestling world who has "exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior," according to WWE.