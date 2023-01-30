Tragic Details About Chyna

Chyna also struggled with addiction for years up until her death and many of her personal struggles were captured in the public eye. For example, she was a part of "Celebrity Rehab," appearing as a member of the cast of season one with alcohol listed as her addiction. During the show she spoke about her struggles, including going to rehab after being hospitalized in December of 2008 . In April 2010, TMZ reported that Chyna was accused of battery by a female friend in California. In November of 2015, TMZ claimed that Chyna was booked for public intoxication after cops found her outside her apartment building.

Mitchell Sunderland's 2017 Vice article chronicles Chyna's last days, including multiple by people close to her to get Chyna the help she needed. For example, Erik Angra — the documentarian working on "The Reconstruction of Chyna" — became concerned for her well-being in the fall of 2015. He reached out to Sean Waltman to seek help for Chyna. According to the piece, Waltman spoke with Triple H and in October of that year, WWE agreed to pay for her rehab, but Anzaldo turned it down on her behalf because "she was very paranoid about the WWE."

Those close to Chyna would not be without criticism, as Anzaldo allegedly delayed helping her because he was negotiating a deal for her to appear on the reality show, "Intervention." Her final days revealed a cycle of attempting to turn her life around.