Wrestlers Who Ended Up Surprisingly Poor

In 1993, Lex Luger was given the unenviable task of trying to fill boots of Hulk Hogan, who had recently departed for WCW. Luger was transformed into an all-American hero who had his own bus, bodyslammed Yokozuna on an aircraft carrier, and was poised to be WWE's next top guy — partly on the basis that he looked like someone who could grate cheese on his own abdomen.

But Luger's life after his time in the ring was not kind to him, and his finances took several major hits. The spring of 2003 saw Luger get arrested multiple times for a variety of charges. At the time, Luger was living with his girlfriend and fellow wrestling legend Miss Elizabeth; in April 2003 Luger was charged a misdemeanor count of battery, but was able to post the $2,500 to make bail. After an arrest for driving under the influence, Elizabeth tragically passed away on May 1 from a drug overdose. Luger was arrested once more, and faced 13 felony counts of drug possession, as it looked as if Luger could have been the cause of Elizabeth's death.

Luger spent the following years spending almost every penny he had attempting to clear his name, and Elizabeth's death was eventually ruled as an accidental overdose, but the former "Narcissist" had been rinsed financially, and it only get worse for him. Since 2007, nearly all of Luger's money has been spent on healthcare as he was temporarily paralyzed after suffering a nerve impingement in his neck. At times, his health seemed to be improving, but since 2021, Luger has been confined to a wheelchair. However, he still makes appearances at conventions, and Luger was even in attendance for Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution in March.

