As we’ve noted, former WWE Million Dollar Champion Virgil has been diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer.

A fundraiser has been set up to help raise money for Virgil’s medical bills. As of this writing, more than $8,000 has been raised towards the cause.

Virgil has shared the following note on the fundraiser page:

I have two tests one in March 17th and March 25th. As I have posted, I have had mri and others procedure. I have spent close to $5721 on these the next two comes close to $3400. I would be more than glad to sign, do a cameo video and much more. I receive NO help from WWE who, based on all the chairshots, blows caused this. To those that have helped I am truly thankful and blessed. So you understand my situation better I get $862 a month social security, a friend allows me to stay for $200 at a place he has. With Food and utilities and doctor visits pretty much puts me in hole. I have had to do few signings to help but been hard. This is Not a Gimmick nor a stunt, this is real and it is hard to have to ask for help.

As seen in the screengrab below, AEW star Chris Jericho donated a sum of $1,500 on Sunday.

Chris Jericho has a history of generously helping pro wrestlers at the time of need. Last April, he donated $2,500 to Steve “Mongo” McMichael’s GoFundMe campaign, which was set up to help the former Super Bowl Champion in his battle with Lou Gerhig’s Disease. In May 2019, Jericho donated $1,500 towards a fundraiser to help WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham. In September 2016, Jericho donated $3,000 to help out former WWE star Rico Constantino. Last year, he donated $2,500 to help the family of the Uber Eats driver who was murdered in Washington, DC.

Fans can help with Virgil’s medical expenses by donating to his fundraiser by clicking here. Besides stage 2 colon cancer, Virgil was also recently diagnosed with Dementia.

