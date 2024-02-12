Eight Moments Where Wrestling Props Backfired

The table spot has been a fan favorite in wrestling for decades now to the point where it's just about impossible to attend or watch a wrestling show and not hear a "We want tables!" chant at least once. In fact, the populace has become so obsessed with the idea of someone — anyone! — getting thrown through a table that the chant comes to life these days in some moments where it doesn't even make any sense.

What's annoying for the wrestlers is when tables, be they of the standard folding or fancier announce desk type, don't go along with the plan. There are several moments in wrestling history that stand out involving tables going rogue but a couple of notables come to mind specifically:

In 2010, Natalya and Beth Phoenix were feuding with LayCool that would culminate at the TLC Pay-Per-View in the first ever women's tables match. Naturally, in that era, there had to be a custom pink table for the ladies to use, and when Natalya attempted to push both Michelle McCool and Layla off the top rope and through said pink table, it didn't break. Since that's kind of a required element to finish a tables match, Nattie did what she had to do to improvise, which was to launch herself through her opponents and the table with a splash from the top rope. Mission: accomplished and all's well that ends well.

Another time a table just didn't play nice was during a contract signing on "SmackDown" between Batista and Booker T in 2006. As contract signings go, the table on which the contract lies is often used otherwise, and this time was no different, only one side of the table's legs gave out as Batista delivered a spinebuster forcing "The Animal" to simply do it again. Second time was the charm as he left the king laying to set up their upcoming title match.