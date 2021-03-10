WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this afternoon and reacted to the dud explosion that happened after Sunday’s AEW Revolution main event, which saw World Champion Kenny Omega retain over Jon Moxley in the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

The lackluster explosion has been a hot topic on social media all week. Tony Khan has promised an explanation on tonight’s Dynamite show, and Omega was reportedly furious backstage after the show. First Moxley and then Khan blamed Omega in the storylines.

Foley said he feels bad for Omega and Moxley, but he can relate as he had a similar experience in the 1995 King of The Death Match event.

“SAD, BUT TRUE! I’ve been there – at the 1995 KOTDM when the exploding ring underperformed. I feel bad for Mox & Omega, but suggest that @AEW deep-six the Kenny built a crummy ring story, and just admit that mistakes happen…and will learn from this mistake. Just my opinion,” The Hardcore Icon wrote.

Foley also included a “What I ordered on wish.com…” meme to poke fun at the match. You can see his full tweet below, along with a clip of the dud finish:

SAD, BUT TRUE! I've been there – at the 1995 KOTDM when the exploding ring underperformed. I feel bad for Mox & Omega, but suggest that @AEW deep-six the Kenny built a crummy ring story, and just admit that mistakes happen…and will learn from this mistake. Just my opinion. pic.twitter.com/xBEB8q1XPV — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 10, 2021