During his weekly paid ad to promote AEW Dynamite on this week’s Impact Wrestling, AEW Chairman Tony Khan assured fans of an explanation to the “explosion dud” that closed out Sunday’s AEW Revolution.

As noted before, it appears as if Khan will turn the lackluster ending at Revolution into a storyline, blaming AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for a faulty engineering job.

“We learned that Kenny Omega might be the best wrestler in the world, but he’s also terrible at building exploding rings,” said Khan, while appearing alongside Tony Schiavone on Impact.

Khan went onto say that although the exploding ring didn’t seriously harm Eddie Kingston or Jon Moxley, it doesn’t diminish the selfless act of Kingston, who put himself in harm’s way to protect his friend.

“Eddie Kingston might be a great friend after all. Jon Moxley might not have won the title back, but he did win a friend back,” said Khan. “The exploding ring ended up being not enough to seriously harm either man, but that doesn’t take away from Eddie Kingston did.”

Khan added, “We’ll find out why he did what he did and what happened out there in the end tomorrow night Live on Dynamite.”

It was reported earlier by The Wrestling Observer that Omega was said to be “furious” at the finale of the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch.

See below to watch Khan and Schiavone’s latest paid ad on Impact: