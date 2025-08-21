WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/19/2025

Throughout August, "WWE NXT" has posted some of their best numbers since the start of the year, having drawn over 700,000 viewers in back-to-back weeks and slightly improving in the key 18-49 demographic. However, the developmental brand's go-home show for NXT Heatwave unfortunately failed to continue that momentum, with the program's total viewership taking a dive this past Tuesday.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 675,000 viewers and a 0.15 in the 18-49 demo. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership dropped by 7%, with the key demo also declining by 12%. Although "NXT" was unable to pull in an audience over 700,000 for the third week in a row, their average total viewership has increased by 15% compared to this time last year. Unfortunately the same cannot be said for the 18-49 demo, with the program being down by 6% in the category since August 2024.

Despite this week's decline in viewership, "NXT" continues to perform well against other cable broadcasts throughout the summer, with this past Tuesday's episode ranking seventh on the night in the 18-49 demo. That said, most of "NXT's" competition at the moment are reality TV programs or late-night talk shows, and with the NHL and NBA set to begin their respective seasons in just over a month, WWE's third brand will likely find it more challenging to maintain its current ratings. Hopefully with Heatwave gearing up to be a news worthy event, "NXT" will bounce back and eclipse the 700,000 viewer threshold again for next Tuesday's show.