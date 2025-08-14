WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 8/12/2025

Last week's "WWE NXT" dropped slightly in the overall average viewership, while the show was in the top 3 in the key demographic ratings for the night.

"Programming Insider" has reported that Tuesday night's WWE show drew an average of 728,000 viewers, which was a 2 percent decline from the previous week's 740,000 viewers. However, the number was 6 percent more than the trailing four-week average of 687,000. In the 18-49 key demographic ratings, the show fared better, with a rating of 0.17, a 0.01 gain from the previous week' show, while a 0.02 increase in the trailing four-week average. The show featured in the top 3 for the night in the 18-49 key demographic ratings, behind "America's Got Talent" and "NCIS: Origins."

Another pro wrestling-related show, the documentary about Hulk Hogan, "TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan," was also in the top 10 for the night, with a rating of 0.13, and drew a million overall viewers.

The first 30 minutes of the August 12 edition of "NXT" drew an average of 699,000 viewers and 0.10 rating, before growing to 706,000 viewers and 0.13 rating in the next half-hour slot. The show peaked in the 9:00 p.m. half-hour slot, with average viewership of 798,000 and a rating of 0.15, and ended the last half hour with an average viewership of 711,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating.

This past week's "NXT" saw an eight-man tag team match main event the show, while the show also featured matches involving main roster star Nia Jax and TNA's Joe Hendry, both of whom secured wins at the start of the show. Next week's "NXT," held in Philadelphia, will be the final stop before NXT Heatwave, and will feature a WWE NXT Championship #1 Contenders match between Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans.