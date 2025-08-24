Cody Rhodes Teases Doing An Interview As Notorious Former WWE Character

Cody Rhodes is not only one of WWE's top babyfaces as Undisputed WWE Champion, he has also dipped his toes into the vast well of professional wrestling podcasts with "What Do You Want to Talk About?", a now WWE-branded show on its new podcast network. Rhodes has interviewed the likes of his wife, Brandi Rhodes, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, and most recently, Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch. On the episode with Lynch, "The American Nightmare" revealed he has an idea for a milestone celebration episode.

"I had this idea for, and I'm going to put this out into existence, I had this idea for if I set a milestone with the podcast, and I don't know what that milestone is, that I would do a bonus episode interviewing Stardust," Rhodes told Lynch, who appreciated the idea.

Stardust is Rhodes' infamous character that completely diverted him off path he had initially created for himself with Legacy, alongside Randy Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr, in his first run with WWE. He was dressed like his brother Dustin Rhodes' character, Goldust, to a point, with a big star painted across his face. The character was eccentric in the ring, as well as backstage and on the microphone. Rhodes became so frustrated with the character and his inability to climb back up the card with it, that it was one of the driving forces behind him leaving WWE in 2016.

