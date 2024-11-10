WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Reflects On 'Awful' Stardust Gimmick

It's no secret Cody Rhodes wasn't very fond of the Stardust gimmick that WWE wanted him to portray on television during his first run with the company. Since his return at WrestleMania 38, "The American Nightmare" has spoken on numerous occasions about being frustrated with the creative direction and lack of seriousness of his persona, which would eventually lead him to ask for his release from WWE in 2016.

Rhodes has reflected on his Stardust days as the building blocks for the success that he's achieved now but still views the character as the lowest point of his career. Speaking on "Flagrant," Rhodes voiced regret over not standing up for himself and took responsibility for being tied to Stardust for so long.

"During the younger run, I wasn't speaking up — it's awful, man, awful, and it actually was okay. Like crowds were kind of fun with it. We won the tag titles, there's some significant moments, but it wasn't it. Absolutely some of the behind-the-scenes aspects out of my control weren't my fault and this was something I had been tasked to do and I did give it my 110%. However, I found that a lot of it was on was on me," said Rhodes.

