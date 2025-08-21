WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus Announces The Passing Of Her Mother

Yesterday afternoon, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made an emotional post on Instagram announcing the death of her mother, Alice Stratigeas. Stratigeas died last week at the age of 73, with Stratus penning a lengthy tribute to her mother's life.

"My mama is gone," Stratus wrote. "I don't even know how to write this... She passed last week and I haven't been able to find the words. It's as if writing the words makes it more real that my best friend, my safe place, my go-to, the one who was there for every single moment of my life, showing up for me in ways that no one else ever could for every milestone, every heartbreak, every joy — is gone."

Accompanying Stratus' written eulogy was a video showing various clips of Stratigeas with her family. The WWE star commended her mother for being there for her children and grandchildren, stating that Stratigeas was always around to support the people she loved. Stratus said breaking the news to her children about their grandmother's passing was one of the hardest things she's ever had to do.

"My only solace is that I will carry her in everything I do," Stratus continued. "Mama, I promise your grandkids will never forget the incredible woman their Nana was."

Stratus had previously spoken publicly about her mother's battle against Hodgkin's lymphoma, with the WWE star opting for retirement from full-time wrestling to support her mother's fight against the illness about two decades ago.

The Wrestling Inc. staff sends its condolences to the family and friends of Alice Stratigeas.