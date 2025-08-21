JBL Has Colorful Reaction To People Saying WWE Shouldn't Counter-Program AEW All Out

Throughout the last month, it was heavily speculated that WWE was planning to announce a new premium live event to counter-program AEW All Out on September 20 in Toronto, Canada. On Wednesday afternoon, new details finally emerged about the rumored PLE, with the Connecticut-based promotion announcing that WWE Wrestlepalooza will take place in Indianapolis at 7 p.m. EST, making it the first paid event to go directly head-to-head with AEW. That said, many fans have voiced their displeasure with WWE continuing to counter-program AEW this year, with it being more difficult to watch two wrestling programs in one day, leading WWE Hall Of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield to harshly respond to those who criticize the business decision.

"All these snowflakes out there going, 'Oh, they shouldn't run the same day.' Blow me. God almighty, man," Layfield said on "Something To Wrestle With." "This is such bulls**t. I love it. I think it's great business. I think it's fun ... this isn't predatory business practice, this is business practice and there's a big freaking difference. I mean, you're messing with guys that are alpha males and not that Tony Khan is not, but these guys, they're going to protect their business and they should."

Wrestlepalooza will be WWE's first PLE to broadcast on ESPN's DTC service, with the sports network becoming the new home for all PLE's earlier than expected. Although Peacock's contract with WWE is set to expire in March 2026, PLE's will still be available to watch on the streaming service in the United States for the time being. Additionally, it's been rumored that Wrestlepalooza will be headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena, with the company aiming to book a high profile main event against AEW.

