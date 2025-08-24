FKA Cameron Looks Back On Time On WWE Tough Enough

Being a sports entertainer comes with many perks, including offers to participate in reality television shows. When Ariane Andrew (formerly known as WWE star, Cameron) first began her pro wrestling journey, the best way to gain exposure and ultimately a spot in WWE, at the time, was by receiving a contract offer through the former competition show, "WWE Tough Enough." Although she was the first trainee eliminated in the 2011 season of the show, her athleticism and grit landed her a contract offer with the global phenomenon immediately after her departure. Recognizing the reality of being on a television series for the first time as challenging and oftentimes nerve-wracking, Andrew spoke on the nerves that came with being front and center, and how she learned to overcome it.

"It was definitely very difficult because reality TV, at that time, I'd never done it," Andrew revealed on "The Wrestling Classic." "So, you have, like, the cameras in your face. It's like you're learning on the spot, and it's kind of embarrassing because if you're not performing correctly, you're like, wow, the whole world is about to see me, like, literally fall on my a**. I mean, for that, it was like, damn. But it was an experience I knew once I did it, I was like I love being in front of the camera. I love entertaining. It's fun."

Her appearance on "Tough Enough" fueled her desire to remain an integral part of the reality television world, which would land her the role of a lifetime as one of the main co-stars on "Total Divas," from its debut season in 2013 to 2015. In the ring, Andrews danced her way from WWE's then-developmental territory of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) to the main roster, where she remained until her departure from the company in 2016. Six years later, she would reappear at the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble event. Her former Funkadactyl dance partner, Naomi, recently announced that she is expecting her first child on the August 18 episode of "WWE Raw."

