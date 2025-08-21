Mercedes Mone On WWE Going Against AEW: 'I Don't Watch Them. I Don't Care About Them'

Mercedes Mone continues to add more belts to her collection, seemingly winning every non-WWE affiliated women's championship on the planet.

Her current allegiance is to Tony Khan and AEW. However, it doesn't change the fact that she is frequently asked about her former promotion in interviews.

That curiosity isn't surprising. Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, left WWE in 2022 under highly publicized circumstances, walking out alongside Naomi and sparking headlines across mainstream outlets.

WWE has made headlines on its own in the wrestling world with a not so discreet strategy of scheduling major shows on the same days as AEW pay-per-views.

Moné spoke with "TVInsider" and had a hostile reaction when asked about WWE's counter programming strategy.

"I don't watch them. I don't care about them. I'm "Eight Belts Moné." I'm a champion of so many different companies. So, the more the merrier. If they want to put on wrestling shows while we have wrestling shows, I'm always going to be better. I'm always better. That's why I call myself "The CEO." They can keep on doing whatever they want to do, but AEW is taking over. If you want to watch the best, good wrestling, watch AEW."

Her career choices have been followed with intensity, as some fans continue to speculate about whether her journey might one day lead back to WWE. For now, though, Moné appears determined to carve out her legacy outside the company's orbit.

Moné is no stranger to being asked questions about her former promotion. She recently contrasted the locker room cultures in WWE and AEW.

