LA Knight Officially On WWE Raw, Was Reportedly 'Traded' From SmackDown For Sami Zayn

Last week, Sami Zayn announced himself as the newest member of the "WWE SmackDown" brand, with United States Champion Solo Sikoa circled as his first target. To balance the scales, LA Knight has now officially moved over to "WWE Raw."

WWE confirmed Knight's jump by listing him as a member of the "Raw" roster on their website earlier this week. In recent weeks, Knight has set his sights on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, whom he defeated at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite the revelation that Rollins let him win by faking an injury, Knight asserted that it still counted as a victory, and as such, he demanded a title match against Rollins, who subsequently claimed the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

According to Fightful Select, the decision to "trade" Zayn and Knight came as a result of WWE wanting to freshen up the babyface lineups of "Raw" and "SmackDown." Knight had been a regular fixture on WWE's blue brand since his main roster call-up in 2022. Meanwhile, Zayn has bounced between "Raw" and "SmackDown" in recent years, though he had resided on "Raw" since the 2023 WWE Draft.

Looking ahead, Knight will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a fatal-four-way also involving CM Punk and Jey Uso at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. Meanwhile, Zayn has seemingly aligned himself with Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu in an effort to neutralize Solo's MFT faction. The progress of their alliance will likely be further explored on tomorrow's episode of "SmackDown.'