AEW's Mercedes Mone Comments On Pregnancy Of WWE Star Naomi: 'I Get To Be An Auntie'

Naomi recently had to drop the WWE Women's World Championship after announcing that she's expecting a baby. Notably, her run with the title and leading up to it, has been one of her best received tenures in WWE. In light of the news, Naomi's former tag team partner and real life friend, AEW star Mercedes Mone, has commented on the news during an interview with "TVInsider."

"I'm so excited for her because I get to be an auntie," Mone said. "I love Trinity to death. I wouldn't be here without her. She helped me so much when I started my career. Just to see her next chapter and this journey for her is just incredible. Especially to see her ride up and what she brought to the table." The AEW star further described her friend as undeniable and talented, and expressed how much it means to her to see women have the opportunity to be mothers and still have their jobs to come back to. "It's really inspiring for a lot of women I feel like."

While fans and her fellow wrestlers have been celebrating her pregnancy, Naomi revealed that she and Uso have been having fertility issues for a long time, and didn't believe that pregnancy was a possibility. In an interview, Naomi detailed her fertility journey and struggles, revealing that she had one of her ovaries removed early in her career and had to have remove fibroids removed from her uterus. Naturally, with only a single ovary, she came to terms with never having children, making this news as shocking to her as to all her fans.