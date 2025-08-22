Bully Ray Says This WWE Star Is The First Name He Thought Of For Vacant Women's World Title

This past Monday, WWE Women's World Champion Naomi revealed that she and husband Jimmy Uso were expecting their first child together. Due to her pregnancy, Naomi then relinquished her title with the added promise that she'd pick up where she left off upon her eventual return. In the meantime, WWE must now crown a new WWE Women's World Champion. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray revealed which "WWE Raw" roster member initially came to his mind for this opportunity.

"One door closes and then another one opens," Ray said. "The door closing for Naomi happens to be because another door is opening for her. The door on motherhood and having a child is opening. The door is closing for her on the championship and her in-ring career for now, but it's opening up another one for somebody else. So who's that person going to be? Will it be the person who can step up and take it, or is it just going to be the next in line for that championship? ... I didn't give it any thought, but this is the first name that popped into my head: Roxanne Perez. Don't know why, but that's the name that popped into my head."

Following Ray's suggestion, co-host Dave LaGreca brought up the possibility of former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan returning from injury to see Perez, her fellow Judgment Day member, as the new champion, which could in turn kick off an internal feud amongst the faction. Per recent reports, WWE officials are hopeful that Morgan will fully bounce back from her shoulder injury by early 2026.

Originally, Stephanie Vaquer was slated to challenge Naomi for the Women's World Championship at WWE Clash In Paris. The direction in which WWE will now pivot following Naomi's title vacation has yet to be seen.

