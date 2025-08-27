WWE Champion Cody Rhodes On Potential Heel Turn: 'I Don't Have Any Interest'

Throughout this year, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been frequently questioned by the media if he will be turning heel in the near future, as many feel a change in character could be on the horizon for him after being a babyface for three years straight. Most of the time, Rhodes has approached the idea with a "never say never" attitude, but has maintained that he would prefer not to turn heel, and while interviewing Becky Lynch on "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" "The American Nightmare" reiterated that he doesn't care for a villainous version of himself.

"I don't have any interest," Rhodes said. "I just don't know if I could do it. I don't know if my heart would be in it."

Lynch also provided her thoughts on the world champ turning heel, stating that both Rhodes in real life and his character are amazing human beings, and that he would be difficult to root against if his persona were to change.

"He's a great guy. Looks great. He's great. He's great to be around ... you don't get to be around the Cody Rhodes energy, and the Cody Rhodes energy is awesome. He's always got these stories. He's always nice. He's like, helping everybody. He's always polite. Just a great energy to be around, like the real Cody and then the world gets the other Cody Rhodes, which is also awesome. But like the real Cody Rhodes, how do you boo this guy?"

