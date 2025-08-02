Cody Rhodes Explains Why He'll Probably Never Turn Heel Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam 2025

Connectivity is the name of the game for Cody Rhodes, who has his eyes set on reclaiming what helped him finish his story last year: the Undisputed WWE Championship, for the second time in his career. However, it seems his opponent for Sunday, John Cena, has had a sudden change of heart. As proclaimed by the "Never Seen 17" Champion, the once admired from the floor to the rafters of every arena he ever stepped foot in, Make-A-Wish granter, and All-American Superstar, Cena, is back, and back for good. But like any good wrestling match, it's more evenly balanced when there's a heel standing toe-to-toe with a face. So, with two faces stepping in the ring at SummerSlam, does Rhodes plan on changing up his "American Nightmare" persona and embracing a more darker edge to his approach?

"Everyone's going to tell you bad guy, but I think that's because they haven't experienced what [a] good guy can really be," Rhodes said on whether it's more fun to portray a bad or good guy on "The Bill Simmons Podcast." "Bad guy is fun because you can fall on your face and make a spot out of it. Bad guy is fun; you can stumble on your words in a promo, and make a moment out of it. Bad guy is fun because traditionally, a bad guy leads the match...There's all this argument always about, 'Oh, Cody, turn heel. Will he turn?' I don't think so. They can boo all they want if certain people decide like, 'Cody's a heel to me.' But I don' think I'd ever turn 'cause it's just too much of a connection with those who were on board with me."

Could we see the second half of a double turn on Sunday? Stranger things have happened in the squared circle since its initiation in the 19th century. The last definitive double turn happened at WrestleMania 13 between Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. With Cena's changing of the guard attitude, and the fans thunderous cheers of approval, the possibility of fans switching sides on who they're rooting for might be enough to crack the All-American, clean cut act Rhodes has had since returning to WWE. It remains to be seen what might happen on Sunday.

