Spike Dudley Remembers Vicious Beating By Former WWE European Champion

Sometimes, things get real in the scripted world of pro wrestling.

The term "receipts" refers to when one performer takes exception to how their opponent is performing, whether they are being stiff or not selling enough. These receipts typically come in the form of laying it in when throwing strikes at that opponent.

Spike Dudley, known for his extreme toughness, appeared on "Insight" to talk about one of those times where an opponent took matters into their own hands in the ring.

"I'm in there with Test, who is a physical specimen, 6'7, 280, jacked, no fat. He wasn't a natural wrestler. The business found him, he didn't find the business, he didn't love the business, but he learned, he was a good worker. We do a spot where he throws me in the corner, charges, and I put the boot up, he backs up, I scoot to the middle rope, and hit him with a missile dropkick," Dudley remembered. "When somebody throws a dropkick at you, you protect yourself. You either turn your face, you put your hand up ... he walked right into it."

Dudley expounds on the heated moment and its aftermath.

"He no sells it, throws me in the corner, and starts wailing on me, really laying it in. I'm laughing like, hey Test, what's your deal? I thought we were friends, c'mon man, it's a house show. And every time I'm saying something, he's hitting me harder," Dudley recounted. "We go back, and I'm like, what's going on. He's like, don't talk to me. You dropkicked me in the face. I was like, did you not turn your head, did you not put your hand up, it's a dropkick. But, he just didn't know."

The hour-plus conversation also revealed what Spike Dudley is doing these days and what he's most proud of as a performer.

