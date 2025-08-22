Backstage Update On AEW Star Nick Wayne's Injury Status

Just days ahead of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Nick Wayne revealed that he'd no longer be able to compete in his scheduled tag match against Christian Cage and Adam Copeland, specifically due to a broken foot. Filling his place will be Killswitch (aka Luchasaurus), who returned to "AEW Dynamite" this week to lay out Copeland and Cage with a pair of chokeslams. According to Bryan Alvarez of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Wayne's injury is real.

"He does have a broken foot. That is legitimate," Alvarez said. "He shot a promo from [his father] Buddy's ring at his house. I don't know how long he's gonna be out of action. He claimed the foot was broken last week in the angle. I don't know actually when it was broken, but I do know it is a legitimate injury and he's obviously going to be out for a while. That's why they brought back Killswitch to replace him in the match. Killswitch and Kip Sabian versus Adam Copeland and Christian this weekend."

Amidst his "Dynamite" promo, Wayne claimed that his foot injury came during his chaotic encounter with Cage the week prior. Following Copeland's disqualification victory over Stokely Hathaway and subsequent beatdown at the hands of FTR, Cage ran down to the ring with Spike, a nail-filled bat, to scare FTR and Stokely away. Wayne then appeared behind Cage with a chair in hand, only to have it knocked out by Spike. From there, Wayne rolled out of the ring, allowing Copeland and Cage to neutralize Kip Sabian, then share a reunited embrace.

According to Wayne, he will be out of actions for "weeks" because of his broken foot, meaning a potential appearance at ROH Death Before Dishonor on August 29 has also likely been ruled out. As of now, it has yet to be seen if or how Wayne's injury will impact his status as ROH World Television Champion.