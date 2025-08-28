AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone Names Next Big Thing Women's Division Needs To Accomplish

In All Elite Wrestling's first six years, its women's division has notably adopted two championships, with another set currently waiting in the wings. Women of AEW have also been positioned in the main events of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision." Looking ahead, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone hopes to see the company take that one step further.

"I want to see the women main event on pay-per-view," Mone told TV Insider. "I feel that is the next big thing we can do and accomplish. I feel within the last year-and-a-half people have really seen how amazing this women's division is. Before they were just given a little match here, a little match here. People were demanding more time for them. They want to see the women because they are such stars. Within this last year-and-a-half you've seen stars come up like Toni Storm with her character change. You've seen Athena show up on AEW Dynamite, and I think she is one of the best in the world.

"We have new women coming in all the time like Megan Bayne, Alex Windsor and others who are always keeping you on your toes," she continued. "You are always looking for who is the best out there. I feel like we are bringing the best in AEW."

Last week, Mone and Athena defeated Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in the main event of "Dynamite." Mone then went on to successfully defend her TBS Championship against Windsor, CMLL's Persephone, and STARDOM'S Bozilla in a four-way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Athena and Storm also met at Forbidden Door, this time with the latter's AEW Women's Championship on the line. Outside of the championship scene, the AEW's women's division showcases veterans such as Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale as well as rising stars such as Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Megan Bayne.