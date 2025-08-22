JBL Says This WWE Star Stole The Show At AAA's TripleMania 33

AAA TripleMania XXXIII is being remembered for a variety of moments, such as AJ Styles costing Dominik Mysterio the AAA Mega Championship. Elsewhere, fans also saw a hilarious faceoff between Demonito and La Yesca, puppets belonging to Finn Balor and Mr. Iguana, respectively. In the eyes of WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield, however, nothing could top the battle royal performance of WWE's Otis.

"I thought Otis stole the show," JBL said on "Something To Wrestle." "I mean, he absolutely stole the show. I love Otis, by the way, as a person. Otis is the nicest guy. He is a pro wrestler. Just down to the core, he's a pro wrestler. He's got this legit background, but he's able to play that caveman character, whatever you call it, it's just freaking entertaining. And the interaction he had with Pimpinela, the exotico that is the legend in Mexico, it was just fantastic. I thought he stole the show. I've always been a fan of Otis, but I thought he did an incredible job down there in, not the Royal Rumble, but the equivalent of the Royal Rumble."

Otis, a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion, emerged as a surprise entrant in La Copa Bardahl, a 14-person battle royal in which competitors could be eliminated by pinfall, submission, or going over the top rope. In his outing, Otis scored four eliminations, with Aero Star, Taurus, Pimpinela Escarlata, and Cibernetico being removed from the match at his hands. Otis himself was later eliminated after Omos kicked him in the face, allowing Microman to then pin him. Omos went on to win the whole thing.

