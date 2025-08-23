Backstage News On AEW Star Will Ospreay's Health Following Injury Announcement

The eyes of the wrestling world will be on London, England this weekend as AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present Forbidden Door from The O2 Arena. Of the matches on the card, the one that has a lot of people talking is the "Lights Out" Unsanctioned Steel Cage match, primarily because of the health of a number of the participants. Will Ospreay's condition has a lot of people worried as he has revealed that he currently has two herniated discs in his neck that require surgery to fix, but he is still competing in the match this Sunday despite his condition.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer clarified a few things regarding Ospreay's condition, as well as some of his recent comments in interviews and on the August 20 edition of "AEW Dynamite." On TV, Ospreay stated he wasn't medically cleared to compete, which resulted in the Steel Cage match being Unsanctioned as AEW didn't want to get their hands dirty. Meltzer noted that this is just a storyline beat and that AEW would never let Ospreay compete, sanctioned or unsanctioned, if he wasn't medically allowed to. However, the fact that Ospreay is indeed shaken up at the fact that he is need of surgery, and that the past month has been the worst of his entire life, is very real.

Meltzer rounded off by saying that he doesn't know the full situation about Ospreay's neck, and that the fact that he's still allowed to wrestle at Forbidden Door after having a number of the top sports doctors in the world check him is a positive. With that said, he still feels like Ospreay wrestling at all is a bad idea as his career, and even his life, will be shortened if something goes wrong, and that while he doesn't want to say that Ospreay can't wrestle, someone needs to step in at some point before something goes dramatically wrong.