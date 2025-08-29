Mercedes Mone Names RevPro Star AEW Needs To Sign, Calls Her 'Female Zack Sabre Jr.'

So far in 2025, the likes of Alex Windsor, Megan Bayne, and Thekla have officially come aboard to the All Elite Wrestling women's division. In the eyes of "The CEO" Mercedes Mone, there is another name more than worthy of doing the same.

"From Rev Pro, I'm obsessed and love Kanji," Mone told TV Insider. "I think she is so talented and brings something to the ring I haven't really seen women do. She definitely reminds me of a female Zack Sabre Jr. in that she is so technical. She has such a drive and passion for this. If I could choose someone to sign here [in AEW], she would be my number one pick."

Kanji, a former PROGRESS Women's Champion, has significantly risen her stock in recent months, partly due to a recent title match against Mone. Back in April, Mone successfully defended the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship against Kanji at RevPro's High Stakes event. Mone and Kanji have since joined forces as they teamed with Dani Luna to defeat the Cut Throat Collective (Alex Windsor, Nina Samuels and Safire Reed) on night two of RevPro's 13th Anniversary Show. The day before, Mone bested Emersyn Jayne in a Winner Takes All Match involving the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship and Discovery Wrestling Women's Championship.

Like IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Zack Sabre Jr., Kanji has been praised for her technical in-ring work. In addition, she's claimed championship gold in Attack, Wrestling Resurgence, House of Pain, and PROGRESS, all in her first eight years as a pro.