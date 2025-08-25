Tony Khan Announces Major Rules Change For MJF's Guaranteed AEW World Title Contract

During this past weekend's AEW Forbidden Door 2025, MJF had another shot at the AEW World Championship in a match against reigning champion "Hangman" Adam Page. However, the former champion resorted to several cheap tactics to try and steal the win, but Mark Briscoe made sure to step in and cost Friedman the victory. Despite this, Friedman still retained his title contract he won at the Casino Gauntlet, leaving him with one last tile shot.

Following this match and according to Tony Khan, title contracts will now be changed going forward, but he doesn't think that Friedman should be stripped of his title contract. "I don't think that's in the spirit of the sport," the AEW President said during the Forbidden Door media scrum. "I want AEW to be different and I've been listening to the feedback and the voice of the fans, and I think people want the championships in the sport of pro wrestling to have integrity."

"I really believe we are our own promotion, that's why going forward, I want to set the tone that from now on, I think the right thing to do is all contract executions should be on at least a week's notice," Khan added, seemingly distancing the Casino Gauntlet match from WWE's Money in the Bank match, further expressing that he'd prefer to have title matches advertised and potential title changes to have integrity instead of be shock decisions.

