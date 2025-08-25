WWE Reportedly Interested In Recruiting Two Women Pro Athletes

While WWE is in the market for wrestlers from all backgrounds, they have never shied away from recruiting talents with backgrounds in sports, whether it be college or even at a pro level. Very rarely, however, has WWE attempted to recruit athletes that are still involved in their respective sport. That has changed in regards to at least two female athletes.

On Friday's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE was heavily recruiting Ilona Maher, an American rugby star, and Kalani Brown, a basketball player in the WNBA. Both athletes had been open about being in contact with the promotion; Maher had discussed talks with WWE during an interview with BBC Sport, while Brown recently revealed she had been contacted by Macy Zabran, a member of WWE's Talent ID and Recruitment division. At this time, neither has agreed to a deal.

The 29 year old Maher won the bronze medal with the USA women's seven's team at the 2024 Olympic Games, and currently plays for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women's Rugby league. She has also garnered attention for her social media following and appearances in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. In her BBC interview, Maher expressed some interest in going to WWE but appeared undecided; she also stated that her ultimate goal was a career in Hollywood.

As for Brown, basketball fans should be more than familiar with her, as the 28 year old had four standout years at Baylor University, where she was a first and second team All-American in 2018 and 2019, the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018, and a former National Champion. Brown's pro career hasn't been as successful, though she has settled into a consistent role as a bench player for the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury over the last three seasons. At 6'7, she would be the tallest woman in WWE if she signed a contract.