Report Details Upcoming Schedule Changes For WWE Raw

As WWE began its tour of the United Kingdom and France this past Friday, a new report has provided additional details on the scheduling changes to the company's weekly programming both before and after WWE Clash In Paris on Sunday, August 31.

In a recent edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Dave Meltzer stated that Monday's "Raw" in Birmingham, UK will begin at 3 p.m. Eastern on Netflix worldwide, with "SmackDown" this upcoming Friday from Lyon, France starting an hour earlier at 2 p.m. Eastern on the streaming platform. However, for those watching "SmackDown" in the U.S., the show will air on a six hour delay. Additionally, the "Raw" after Clash In Paris will air live globally at 2 p.m. Eastern, but it seems like WWE's schedule changes will continue once they return to American soil.

Meltzer continued to explain that three consecutive "Raw" broadcasts in September will all air an hour earlier at 7 p.m. Eastern, a scheduling change that WWE has yet to provide a reasoning for. Though he believes WWE could have hidden plans for the early start time, he also speculates that the programming change could be due to the NFL season starting next month.

Meltzer noted that "Raw's" ratings usually reach a low point during the NFL season, so beginning their broadcast an hour earlier would help them avoid competing head-to-head with Monday Night Football. That said, after the final Monday of September, the red brand will return to its normal start time until the promotion heads to Perth, Australia, with both "Raw" and SmackDown" expected to air live on Netflix at 8 a.m. Eastern. For both shows in Perth, "Raw" will be live at 5 a.m for those on the West Coast, while "Smackdown" will broadcast on a 12 hour delay in the U.S.