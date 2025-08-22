Dave Meltzer Details Additional Creative Plans For WWE Clash In Paris

In nine days, WWE will return to France for Clash In Paris, a premium live event emanating from the Paris La Defense Arena. Ahead of today's episode of "WWE SmackDown," four matches have been made official by WWE, with three more reportedly on their way.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE, as of Monday, August 18, had three additional matches listed on the internal lineup for Clash In Paris: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa vs. Sami Zayn, and Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella. In these cases, McIntyre would challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Sikoa defends the United States Championship against Zayn. Similarly, WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch would put her title on the line against Nikki.

Two weeks ago, Zayn pinned Sikoa in non-title competition. The next week, Zayn confirmed his move to the "SmackDown" brand, while also making his intentions to pursue the U.S. Title very clear.

Over on "WWE Raw," Nikki dared Lynch to a WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship match, but instead of accepting, "The Man" shoved the WWE Hall of Famer to the mat. Nikki later saved Natalya and Maxxine Dupri from a beatdown at the hands of Lynch, moments after Lynch successfully defended the title against "The Queen of Harts."

As for Rhodes and McIntyre, their rivalry ignited when the latter struck the former with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt and sent him crashing through the "SmackDown" commentary desk. Earlier this week, another report indicated that the expected title match between Rhodes and McIntyre was instead slated for WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. In either case, it's worth noting that event cards are always subject to change.