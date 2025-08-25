WWE's Bayley To AEW's Mercedes Mone: 'I Cried So Much' When Told Of Naomi's Pregnancy

WWE star Naomi recently dropped the Women's World Championship after announcing that she's expecting a baby. Following this, many of her peers and friends reacted to the news, and considering that Naomi and Jimmy Uso were struggling to conceive, it's natural that people are very happy for the couple.

During an Instagram Live session, Bayley shared her emotional response to the news while talking to Mercedes Mone. "We're supposed to be on this tour together, now she can't 'cause she wants to have a damn family! Dude, I cried so much when she told me, I was like... I was such a loser," she admitted. "And then I wasn't at 'Raw' because I haven't been... they've just been doing the vignettes, so, I wasn't at 'Raw' and I was like: everybody better be freaking waiting for her to give her a big ol' hug! Like, I hated that I couldn't be there..."

Mone similarly shared her excitement about Naomi's pregnancy during an interview with "TVInsider," claiming that she gets to be an auntie and that she loves her friend to death. She also went as far as to admit that Naomi helped her a lot early in her wrestling career, and that she wouldn't be where she is today without her. Mone further praised Naomi's ability and talent as a wrestler and noted how important it is today for wrestlers to be able to step away and become mothers without worrying about their job security.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.