Bully Ray Questions The Booking For This WWE Raw Match

Other than quite possibly Natalya herself, there is perhaps no one more upset with the former SmackDown Women's Champion's booking than WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray. Following Natalya's tap-out loss to Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch on "WWE Raw," he took to "Busted Open Radio" to voice his displeasure about the match and Natalya's booking overall. While Natalya is playing "The Low Key Legend" Nattie in promotions like Bloodsport and NWA, her character remains the same in WWE, where she continues to take losses.

"Show me the frustration that they talked about at the announce table. Have Becky roll her up," Bully Ray said. "Have Nattie looking really good at the end of the match, then roll her up. Hook her tights. Get the 1, 2, 3. Be a freaking heel and then show me the frustration on Nattie's face that Corey Graves is talking about. Show the doubt. Show me Nattie's face where she's starting to realize, 'I have to get rid of Natalya and I have to summon Nattie because they're not doing it for me.'"

Bully Ray said that despite not initially hearing Graves on commentary seemingly allude to Natalya's frustration, he believes the "Raw" match could have been "day one" for Nattie in WWE. He said that as of right now, if WWE continues to use Natalya in such a way on TV, the Nattie character on the outside of the company is "inconsequential."

"For her sake, and for her sanity, I hope that's not true... I hope that last night was day one in one way, shape, or form for her to hit rock bottom... [Monday] night was rock bottom for Nattie, because how f****** you dare tap."

